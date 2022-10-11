Blink-182 get back together for a massive multi-continental tour

Blink-182 have announced a reunion world tour with new music that will be released later this month. Here’s what we know at the moment.
The multi-continent tour is organized by Live Nation, and Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLong and Travis Barker will reunite for the first time in ten years. It will also include their first performances in Latin America with stops in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand between 2023 and 2024. Blink-182 are also releasing their new single “Eging” on October 14. on sale from October 17.
Blink-182 tour dates for 2023
LATIN AMERICA
MARCH
11 | Imperial GNP – Tijuana, MX
14 | San Marcos Stadium – Lima, Peru
17 – 19 | Lollapalooza Argentina – Buenos Aires, Argentina
17 – 19 | Lollapalooza Chile – Santiago, Chile
21 – 22 | Venue to be specified – Asuncion, Paraguay
23 – 26 | Estereo Picnic – Bogota, Colombia
24 – 26 | Lollapalooza Brasil – Sao Paulo, Brazil
28 | Palacio de los Deportes – Mexico City, MX
april
1-2 | Venue to be specified – Monterrey, Massachusetts.
NORTH AMERICA
May
4 | Xcel Energy Center – St. Paul, Minnesota
6 | United Center – Chicago, Illinois
9 | Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, Michigan
11 | Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, Ontario
12 | Bell Center – Montreal, Quebec
16 | Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse – Cleveland, Ohio
17 | PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
19 | Madison Square Garden – New York, New York
20 | UBS Arena – Belmont Park, New York
21 | TD Garden – Boston, Massachusetts
23 | Capital One Arena – Washington, DC
24 | Barclays Center – Brooklyn, New York
26 | Baltimore Arena – Baltimore, Maryland
27 | Hersheypark Stadium – Hershey, Pennsylvania
June
16 | Bank of California Stadium — Los Angeles, California
20 | Pechanga Arena – San Diego, California
22 | SAP Center – San Jose, California
23 | Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, California
25 | Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, Washington
27 | Rogers Arena – Vancouver, British Columbia
29 | Rogers Place – Edmonton, AB
30 | Scotiabank Saddledome – Calgary, AB
July
5 | American Airlines Center – Dallas, Texas
7 | Moody Center – Austin, Texas
8 | Toyota Center – Houston, Texas
10 | Amali Arena – Tampa, Florida
11 | FLA Live Arena – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
13 | State Farm Arena – Atlanta, Georgia
14 | Spectrum Center – Charlotte, North Carolina
16 | Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, Tennessee
Europe
september
2 | OVO Hydro – Glasgow, United Kingdom
4 | SSE Arena – Belfast, United Kingdom
5 | 3Arena – Dublin, Ireland
8 | Sportpaleis – Antwerp, Belgium
9 | Lanxess Arena – Cologne, Germany
12 | Royal Arena – Copenhagen, Denmark
13 | Avicii Arena – Stockholm, Sweden
14 | Spectrum – Oslo, Norway
16 | Mercedes-Benz Arena – Berlin, Germany
17 | Barclays Arena – Hamburg, Germany
19 | O2 Arena – Prague, Czech Republic
20 | Stadthalle – Vienna, Austria
october
2 | Altice Arena – Lisbon, Portugal
3 | Wizink Center – Madrid, Spain
4 | Palau Sant Jordi – Barcelona, Spain
6 | Unipol Arena – Bologna, Italy
8 | Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, Netherlands
9 | Accor Arena – Paris, France
11 | O2 – London, United Kingdom
14 | Utilita Arena – Birmingham, United Kingdom
15 | AO Arena – Manchester, United Kingdom
21 | When We Were Young Festival — Las Vegas, Nevada
AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND
february
9 | CANCER Arena! – Perth, Western Australia
11 | Entertainment Center! – Adelaide, South Australia
13 | Rod Laver Arena! – Melbourne, Victoria
16 | Kudos Bank Arena! – Sydney, New South Wales
19 | Entertainment center! – Brisbane, Queensland
23 | Iskra Arena! – Auckland, New Zealand
26 | Christchurch Arena! – Christchurch, New Zealand