Blink-182 get back together for a massive multi-continental tour

Blink-182 have announced a reunion world tour with new music that will be released later this month. Here’s what we know at the moment.

The multi-continent tour is organized by Live Nation, and Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLong and Travis Barker will reunite for the first time in ten years. It will also include their first performances in Latin America with stops in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand between 2023 and 2024. Blink-182 are also releasing their new single “Eging” on October 14. on sale from October 17.

Blink-182 tour dates for 2023

LATIN AMERICA

MARCH

11 | Imperial GNP – Tijuana, MX

14 | San Marcos Stadium – Lima, Peru

17 – 19 | Lollapalooza Argentina – Buenos Aires, Argentina

17 – 19 | Lollapalooza Chile – Santiago, Chile

21 – 22 | Venue to be specified – Asuncion, Paraguay

23 – 26 | Estereo Picnic – Bogota, Colombia

24 – 26 | Lollapalooza Brasil – Sao Paulo, Brazil

28 | Palacio de los Deportes – Mexico City, MX

april

1-2 | Venue to be specified – Monterrey, Massachusetts.

NORTH AMERICA

May

4 | Xcel Energy Center – St. Paul, Minnesota

6 | United Center – Chicago, Illinois

9 | Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, Michigan

11 | Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, Ontario

12 | Bell Center – Montreal, Quebec

16 | Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse – Cleveland, Ohio

17 | PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

19 | Madison Square Garden – New York, New York

20 | UBS Arena – Belmont Park, New York

21 | TD Garden – Boston, Massachusetts

23 | Capital One Arena – Washington, DC

24 | Barclays Center – Brooklyn, New York

26 | Baltimore Arena – Baltimore, Maryland

27 | Hersheypark Stadium – Hershey, Pennsylvania

June

16 | Bank of California Stadium — Los Angeles, California

20 | Pechanga Arena – San Diego, California

22 | SAP Center – San Jose, California

23 | Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, California

25 | Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, Washington

27 | Rogers Arena – Vancouver, British Columbia

29 | Rogers Place – Edmonton, AB

30 | Scotiabank Saddledome – Calgary, AB

July

5 | American Airlines Center – Dallas, Texas

7 | Moody Center – Austin, Texas

8 | Toyota Center – Houston, Texas

10 | Amali Arena – Tampa, Florida

11 | FLA Live Arena – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

13 | State Farm Arena – Atlanta, Georgia

14 | Spectrum Center – Charlotte, North Carolina

16 | Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, Tennessee

Europe

september

2 | OVO Hydro – Glasgow, United Kingdom

4 | SSE Arena – Belfast, United Kingdom

5 | 3Arena – Dublin, Ireland

8 | Sportpaleis – Antwerp, Belgium

9 | Lanxess Arena – Cologne, Germany

12 | Royal Arena – Copenhagen, Denmark

13 | Avicii Arena – Stockholm, Sweden

14 | Spectrum – Oslo, Norway

16 | Mercedes-Benz Arena – Berlin, Germany

17 | Barclays Arena – Hamburg, Germany

19 | O2 Arena – Prague, Czech Republic

20 | Stadthalle – Vienna, Austria

october

2 | Altice Arena – Lisbon, Portugal

3 | Wizink Center – Madrid, Spain

4 | Palau Sant Jordi – Barcelona, Spain

6 | Unipol Arena – Bologna, Italy

8 | Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, Netherlands

9 | Accor Arena – Paris, France

11 | O2 – London, United Kingdom

14 | Utilita Arena – Birmingham, United Kingdom

15 | AO Arena – Manchester, United Kingdom

21 | When We Were Young Festival — Las Vegas, Nevada

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND

february

9 | CANCER Arena! – Perth, Western Australia

11 | Entertainment Center! – Adelaide, South Australia

13 | Rod Laver Arena! – Melbourne, Victoria

16 | Kudos Bank Arena! – Sydney, New South Wales

19 | Entertainment center! – Brisbane, Queensland

23 | Iskra Arena! – Auckland, New Zealand

26 | Christchurch Arena! – Christchurch, New Zealand