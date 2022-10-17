Blink-182: Fans React to Ticket Sales for World Tour Reunion with Tom DeLong

The original line-up of pop-punk heroes will embark on a world tour in 2023 and early 2024.

Blink-182 fans have reacted to ticket sales for their reunion world tour with Tom DeLong in 2023 and 2024.

On Tuesday (October 11) it became known that the band reunited with its founder and guitarist to release new music and embark on a big world tour. The trio then released the single “Edging” on Friday (October 14), and a full album is also in development and should be released next year.

The tour will kick off with Blink’s first shows in Latin America next March (supported by Wallows) before they head to North America in May with Turnstile in tow.

A UK and European tour supported by The Story So Far will begin in September 2023, and then finish in Australia and New Zealand in early 2024.

Tickets for all the shows went on sale today at 10:00 (October 17), and fans reacted with glee and despair to attempts to buy tickets.

You can purchase the remaining tickets here (UK) and here (North America), and see the full list of tour dates at the bottom of the page.

Me trying to carry on with my Monday morning after failing to get Blink 182 tickets pic.twitter.com/ua3CAR2PKn — Betsi (@betsizzle_) October 17, 2022

I was frantically trying to get blink 182 tickets for almost an hour and @O2 Priority saved the day 😭✨ pic.twitter.com/DlpE4V8XkM — 𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧 𝐢 ✨ (@KelliGallacher) October 17, 2022

LATIN AMERICA

+With Support from Wallows

March 11 – Tijuana, MX – Imperial GNP (Festival)

March 14 – Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos+

March 17-19 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina (Festival)

March 17-19 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile (Festival)

March 21-22 – Asuncion, Paraguay – Venue TBA

March 23-26 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estereo Picnic (Festival)

March 24-26 – São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brasil (Festival)

March 28 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes+

April 1-2 – Monterrey, MX – Venue TBA

NORTH AMERICA

*With Support from Turnstile

May 4 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*

May 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center*

May 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*

May 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*

May 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre*

May 16 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*

May 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena*

May 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*

May 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena*

May 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*

May 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*

May 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center*

May 26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena*

May 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium*

May 28 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Music Festival

Jun 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center*

Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Bank of California Stadium*

Jun 20 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena*

Jun 22 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center*

Jun 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center*

Jun 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*

Jun 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*

Jun 39 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place*

Jun 30 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome*

Jul 3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena*

Jul 5 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center*

Jul 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*

Jul 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*

Jul 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena*

Jul 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena*

Jul 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*

Jul 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*

Jul 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena*

UK/Europe

^With Support from The Story So Far

Sep 2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro^

Sep 4 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena^

Sep 5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena^

Sep 8 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis^

Sep 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena^

Sep 12 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena^

Sep 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena^

Sep 14 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum^

Sep 16 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena^

Sep 17 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena^

Sep 19 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena^

Sep 20 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle^

Oct 2– Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena^

Oct 3 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre^

Oct 4 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi^

Oct 6 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena^

Oct 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome^

Oct 9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena^

Oct 11 – London, UK – The O2^

Oct 14 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena^

Oct 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena^

Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND (2024)

!With Support from Rise Against

Feb 9 – Perth, Western Australia – RAC Arena!

Feb 11 – Adelaide, South Australia – Entertainment Centre!

Feb 13 – Melbourne, Victoria – Rod Laver Arena!

Feb 16 – Sydney, New South Wales – Qudos Bank Arena!

Feb 19 – Brisbane, Queensland – Entertainment Centre!

Feb 23 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena!

Feb 26 – Christchurch, NZ – Christchurch Arena!

After the announcement of the reunion tour, Matt Skiba responded to Tom Delong’s note thanking him for Blink-182 “thriving” after the band returned to its original lineup, which made Skiba “really happy”.

The vocalist of the Alkaline Trio joined the band in 2015 as a replacement for DeLong, who left to “change the world for his children.” Delong also left Blink in 2005 to focus on his other band, Angels & Airwaves, which was an additional project to his side band Box Car Racer, formed in 2001.

Skiba, who has been playing in Blink for the last seven years, congratulated the trio on their transformation. He wrote in a message posted on Instagram: “I’m sure there’s a joke here about releases and happy endings that I miss, but I’m truly grateful for the time I spent with Blink, and I’m really happy that you guys are a band and a family again.”

Meanwhile, DeLong said that the upcoming album Blink-182 contains some of the “most progressive” music of their entire career.