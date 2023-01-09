The Game Band has announced that a new season of Baseball, a horror fantasy baseball game, will start today (January 9).

The latest season kicked off today at 3 p.m., and The Game Band teased that it would send players into “a new era of rebellious gods and deadly competition.”

“This era will mark the debut of a completely new kind of Baseball, formed from a supermassive black hole that put an end to the previous universe,” The Game Band shared. “In the preseason, players have already been drafted into different teams, and as the story progresses, the black hole will push out additional features and aspects of the game, radically changing the narrative and the very foundations of the game itself. What could possibly have gone wrong?”

However, the planned launch of the Baseball mobile app has been postponed, as The Game Band needs “more time to fine tune.” Although the app was planned to launch along with the new season, it is now scheduled to be released “a few weeks” later, although the game can still be played through the Baseball website.

Baseball is an absurdist horror story about fantasy baseball and players betting on fictional teams such as Canada Moist Talkers and Mexico City Wild Wings. Players can also vote on the rules of the game, and since Baseball has an interactive story, this means that players’ votes can affect the plot of the game.

Back in October, Baseball held a Fall Ball that brought past Baseball players back into the competition and offered the community a chance to earn collective prizes.

