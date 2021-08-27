Blasphemous Will Continue in 2023 and Get New Free DLC

Developer The Game Kitchen announced this Thursday (26) during gamescom 2021 the arrival of another free DLC for Blasphemous.

The content pack is called “Wounds of Eventide” and will bring new maps and challenges — the latest extras that will be added to the title. It will be available for PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC from December 9, 2021.

The trailer above features an animation with events from “Wounds of Eventide” and gives a preview of what to expect

Sequence

At the end of the trailer, a surprise: the sequel to Blasphemous, still untitled, is in production. The release date has been confirmed sometime for 2023 and, at least for now, no details or video material has been released.

“We are very excited to finally announce that we have started the sequel to Blasphemous. The community has shown such love for the first game and we can’t wait to share more when we can,” the developer said in a statement.