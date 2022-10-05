Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and others pay tribute after Loretta Lynn’s death at the age of 90

Country music icon Loretta Lynn died yesterday at the age of 90. Her children wrote that she “peacefully passed away” at her home in Hurricane Mills. Lynn was best known for her groundbreaking country music about her life and love. Now many of today’s country music icons are posting tributes to the singer, including Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and others.

Lynn was best known for her hits such as “Miner’s Daughter” and “You’re Not Woman Enough”. She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988 and is the hero of one of the best country music films of all time, named after her song “Miner’s Daughter”. Her pioneering career has helped other women in country music find their place in the music industry.

This includes Faith Hill, who, in addition to being a singer, was recently accepted into the Yellowstone family for her role in the prequel “1883”. She wrote a lengthy caption on Instagram, noting that Lynn knew that “women can break down walls,” and she did it herself. throughout her career.

There was no one like Loretta. She was a trailblazer for the genre and a role model for so many young women…. My wife and our daughters included. Sending our love to her family and all of those grieving today. @LorettaLynn pic.twitter.com/kmMZHt2FHW — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) October 4, 2022

Also from the world of TV, Blake Shelton, who is a mainstay on the 2022 TV schedule as a longtime coach on The Voice, posted a tribute. Taking a small break from his typical Voice hijinks, Shelton wrote:

Terrible news about Loretta Lynn passing away… Prayers to her family. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 4, 2022

Dolly Parton, who was very close to Lynn, posted a sincere statement on her Twitter. The “9 to 5” singer, known for her generosity (for example, what she did in Dollywood earlier this year) and kindness, wrote that Lynn was like a sister to her and praised her talent.

Along with Parton, another pioneering woman in country music, Reba McIntyre, wrote that Lynn is very similar to her “mom”. She sweetly wrote that she was happy that her own mother would meet Lynn in heaven. McIntyre also thanked Lynn for “paving a difficult and thorny road” for women in country music.

While there are countless others who have declared their love for the singer, we will end with Sissy Spacek, who played Lynn in The Miner’s Daughter. For her work in the film, the actress received an Oscar. She told CNN:

Today is a sad day. The world has lost a beautiful man. Loretta Lynn was a great artist, a strong and persistent pioneer of country music and a valued friend. I’m heartbroken. I extend my deepest condolences to her wonderful family, her friends and her devoted fans.

It is clear that Loretta Lynn was deeply loved and appreciated by representatives of the music industry. As many have noted in their tributes to her, Lynn paved the way for many women in country music and was a true trailblazer and a source of inspiration for young women.