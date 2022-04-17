Blake Shelton, Scott Disick and other stars celebrate Easter and Passover 2022: Holiday photos

Hop festival! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Josh Gad and other stars showed off their festive Easter and Passover celebrations over the weekend.

The 45-year-old vocal coach, for his part, surprised his wife on Sunday, April 17, when he arrived at their party in a pink rabbit costume.

“Happy Easter to everyone. Welcome,” Shelton signed the Instagram video, walking down the hallway accompanied by his two dogs.

The 52-year-old “Hollaback Girl” singer couldn’t stop laughing in the footage before replying in the comments section: “Thank you.”

Stephanie reposted the same clip on her page, calling the village singer “Easter blackie” instead of the more traditional Easter bunny.

Easter — the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus — fell on the same dates as the Jewish holiday of Passover this year. Passover, celebrated in memory of the liberation of the Jews from Egyptian slavery, began with sunset on Friday, April 15.

“We have been engaged in Jewish affairs together since 1984. Happy #Passover,” the 41-year-old Gad signed a Friday selfie on Instagram with friend Seth Gable.

Gabel, for his part, spoke about their seder, commenting: “Live broadcast: Josh has just found a way to tell the children the story of Passover and somehow lead it to a reference to the Ark of the Covenant from In Search of the Lost Ark.”.

Mindy Kaling, who welcomed son Spencer in September 2020, shared a rare snap on Sunday with both the infant and her eldest daughter Katherine “Kit,” 4.

“Even my Hindu family is in awe of the power of Easter,” the 42—year-old creator of the Mindy Project tweeted at the time. “In addition, this is one of the few cases when it is socially acceptable to combine clothes with your children, which, as you can see, I did. Happy Easter and great love to all!”

Kaling previously welcomed Kit in December 2017 and has been talking about her motherhood ever since.

“I am a single mother, but I have the means to help. That is, that is! … I work incredibly hard. Like, work hard, play hard. I definitely work [harder] than I play. And so, I think it’s not bad. I think I’ve never had anything easy, and that’s okay! If I can set an example for her to work hard like me, I think I’ll be happy.”

Scroll below to see how the stars celebrated Easter and Passover:

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

The couple, who got married in July 2021, shared a cute selfie while Shelton donned a rabbit costume.

Scott Disick

The Flip It Like Disick alum picked up a piece of matzo at his seder on Saturday, April 16, at Passover.

Hoda Kotb

The Today co-host celebrated Easter Sunday with her mother Sameha Kotb and daughters Hayley and Hope. (She shares the babies with ex Joel Schiffman.)

Arie and Lauren Luendyk

“Happy Easter from us,” the bachelor graduate signed a picture on Instagram Story with a former racing driver, daughters Alessi and Senna and son Lux.

David Beckham

The former athlete, who married Victoria Beckham in July 1999, shared a carrot with his pet rabbit Coco.

Elizabeth Banks

The Hunger Games actress gave Instagram followers a look at her Easter table on Friday.

Josh Gad

The voice actor of “Cold Heart” shared a picture from his seder.

Jana Kramer

Kramer named daughter Jolie and son Jace, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Kossin, her “bunnies” in a cute Instagram post.

Robert Downey Jr.

On Sunday, the “Iron Man” star donned a rabbit costume to surprise his loved ones.

Mindy Kaling

Kaling and Kit shone in identical floral dresses, celebrating the spring holiday.