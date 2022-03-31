Blake Moines would never say “never” to “bachelor in Paradise” after Katie Thurston broke up: “I can’t wait to get to this beach”

I’m not saying goodbye yet. Blake Moines has weighed in on a potential return to The Bachelor franchise—and it looks like it’s not entirely out of the question.

On Tuesday, March 29, during a Q&A in an Instagram story, 31-year-old Blake answered a question about appearing on the reality show again, joking: “Yes, paradise! Count it! I can’t wait to get to this beach, come back to it.”

The Canadian native added: “Maybe not, never say never, but only if it was a great opportunity for something, but I wouldn’t want to.”

Blake made his debut in The Bachelor franchise in 2020 when he appeared in the season of The Bachelor by Claire Crowley and Taisha Adams. A year later, the wildlife manager tried his luck with Rose again during Katie Thurston’s season.

31-year-old Katie and Blake formed a bond during season 17, which ended with a proposal during the finale in August 2021. However, two months after the episode aired, they announced their decision to cancel the engagement.

“Thanks to mutual love and respect, we decided to go our separate ways. We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and for the whole journey that unfolded this year, but in the end we came to the conclusion that we are incompatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently. Katie and Blake signed their identical Instagram posts in October 2021. “We ask for kindness and privacy as we are both going through this transition. We will both always wish the best for each other and ask you to support us in our decision.”

“I really don’t think there was any physical infidelity, but [there was] clearly an emotional [infidelity] to make it go as fast as it did. I feel stupid and stupid for letting this happen to some extent,” he shared during an episode of the podcast “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” in November 2021.

For Blake, the relationship status of his ex-fiancee would not have been so upsetting if he had received a warning in advance. “I just thought she could at least tell me on the side just because we had very cordial and light conversations via text messages [after the breakup]. Why not reach out to me and tell me that? There’s a bit of disrespect here,” he added.

The bank’s former marketing manager, for her part, later admitted that it was “disappointing” to hear Blake’s comments about her personal life.

“We both knew that our relationship wasn’t working out. My relationship with Blake was a completely separate situation [from] my relationship with John,” she told Caitlin Bristow during a joint interview with John on the “Off the Vine” podcast on Tuesday, March 29. “There were no coincidences. There was nothing but respect. It’s just two different situations.”

John also noted that he was present during Katie’s relationship with Blake as a close friend.

“I saw how much effort she put into this relationship while it was falling apart. And what really made me angry about it, for example, when I listened to this podcast, was that they started to draw a narrative in it, that she didn’t make an effort, and Blake was the only one who made an effort at the end,” he said on Tuesday. “And moreover, at the time when she was “absent”, she somehow emotionally cheated on me. …It just made me angry.”