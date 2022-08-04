Blake Moines denies having an “unfinished” affair with ex-fiancee Katie Thurston: “It’s a tedious topic”

Katie Thurston and Blake Moines. ABC/Eric McCandless

Closing this chapter. Blake Moines answers fans’ questions about why his relationship with ex-fiancee Katie Thurston “went downhill” and “seems so unfinished.”

Blake Moines and Katie Thurston’s Post-Breakup Revelations

“It’s over,” the 31—year-old Bachelorette season 17 contestant firmly replied to a follower via his Instagram story on Wednesday, August 3. “There’s no need to go there again. This is a tedious topic. Appreciate it ✌️”.

31-year-old Katie accepted Blake’s proposal during the finale of the show “Bachelorette Party” in August 2021. At the time, viewers wondered if there was an advantage over Greg Grippo, who left after a tense date in his hometown. By October 2021, the couple had broken off their engagement, and less than a month later, Katie announced that she had started dating another Season 17 contestant, John Hersey, with whom she had remained close since sending him home in the second week.

The former reality TV star made a splash in November 2021 when she announced her romance with John via Taylor Swift’s TikTok challenge, combining songs with her exes. While Blake was assigned “We’ll never be together again,” the bartender was asked to “Start again.”

However, after dating for less than a year, Katie and John have separated, as the ABC graduate confirmed in her Instagram story in June.

During a Q&A on social media following the news, Katie shed light on what went wrong. “It’s a simple but difficult breakup, considering that we were best friends before we met,” she explained. “We’re on good terms, so we’re just finding a healthy balance of space to close. At the end of the day, you just want the person you love to be happy, and you support whatever path they take to find that.”

Blake, for his part, previously reflected on his relationship with Katie in February on the podcast “Almost Famous.” “I’m saying, ‘I’m fine’ just because it’s time,” he told the show’s season 20 bachelor Ben Higgins. “Time heals many things, and time just allows you to sort of reflect and just walk past the chaos that happened.”

The Wildlife Conservation Manager continued: “We had a very cordial conversation after we announced the breakup, and we really liked it. And then, obviously, everything else happened. We haven’t spoken since. But she reached out to me. I just haven’t been [in] the place to answer it yet. Especially at a time when all this was sort of unraveling, I didn’t want to answer in a place of emotions and right in the heat of events, when I didn’t have time to think.”