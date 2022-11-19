Blake Lively Shows Off Her Tummy in a Gorgeous Metallic Sleeveless Ralph Lauren Dress With Husband Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively was a true fashion icon of her generation, and that’s not all. No one ever doubted her wardrobe, and after the 2022 Met Gala, people looked at her as a fashion diva of that era. However, after the same event, Lively still hasn’t blessed our tapes. Recently, at the American Cinematheque Awards 2022, a mother of four put on another gorgeous but light outfit that became the theme of the whole city.

The photos do not convey the heavenly outfit of Blake Lively. At the honorary event of her husband, Ryan Reynolds, the graduate of the series “Gossip Girl” outshone everyone with her glamorous maternity outfit from Ralph Lauren, showing off her tummy. The actress looked as graceful as ever, her fourth pregnancy adding an unsurpassed glow to her radiance.

What did Blake Lively wear in the American Cinematheque?

The actress graced another red carpet with her elegant outfit, delivering a touching speech in honor of her husband Ryan Reynolds. Lively wore a sleeveless autumn dress, which she paired with contrasting metallic accessories. In addition to her pleated print dress, she wore a pair of eye-catching turquoise earrings and a ring on her finger.

Her favorite blonde hairstyle gracefully fell on her radiant body with soft shades. With such a beautiful aura and grace, she took to the stage to list some of the qualities of the Deadpool star that she adores. Starting with how he lives his life, and ending with how he finds his safe home with her and their children, she described it all.

While the 35-year-old woman did not stop praising her husband, fans and viewers could not get enough of this couple and the boundless love and glory that reigned for years.

The couple is blessed with a healthy family consisting of three charming daughters. They are now expecting their fourth child. This became the main news among celebrities, as Blake appeared on the red carpet the other day. Fans couldn’t help but be embarrassed because of her gorgeous photos with a tummy.