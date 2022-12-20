Blake Lively Shared a Funny Post “Tell Me You’re Pregnant Without Telling Me You’re Pregnant” Before The Birth of Her Fourth Child

Being a celebrity means a lot of attention from the public, and that can increase when you become part of a Hollywood power couple. One of the clearest examples of this is Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who have won fans with their mutual sense of humor and true love/respect. Their family is growing again as they are expecting their fourth child. And Lively recently shared a funny post “tell me you’re pregnant without telling me you’re pregnant” before the birth of a new baby. Because she did it.

As mentioned earlier, fans are constantly enjoying the relationship of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. This is partly due to the fact that they both have an A+ game on social media, which sometimes involves poking fun at each other. More recently, Lively shared her recent lunch, which was apparently influenced by some pregnancy-related addictions. Check it out for yourself below, thanks to her Instagram story.

Is anyone else suddenly hungry? It’s one sandwich with a bunch, and Blake Lively definitely deserves it, considering she’s currently pregnant and taking care of three young children. And she has some recommendations for fans who want to find the same exact order, including some modifications. Hey, she knows what she wants.

The aforementioned post was shared to a whopping 37 million followers of Blake Lively on Instagram. She shared with these fans her latest passion for pregnancy, namely a sandwich called The Rachel from Stein’s Market & Deli in New Orleans, although she cooked it best at home. Usually it’s hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut on rye bread with Russian dressing, although Lively has two simple mods. As you can read in the caption, she recommends crispy meat and bread. Excuse me while I order lunch.

While Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds initially kept the pregnancy confidential, they subtly revealed the news during an appearance on the red carpet. One of those updates included the day she seriously messed up her hair, blaming Reynolds and other loved ones for not telling her. And I have to assume that as she gets closer to the due date, there will be more hilarious updates.

In addition to their personal lives, fans are also very interested in the professional careers of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Currently, Lively has three projects in development or in pre-production, and she will no doubt be a resource for her husband, and he will start working on Deadpool 3. Obviously, fans are just furious about this triquel, which is one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming Marvel films. movie. This blockbuster will be released in theaters on November 8, 2024, so you’ll have to wait a long time. In the meantime, check out the release dates of the film in 2023 to plan your next movie.