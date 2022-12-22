Blake Lively Reveals The Most Obvious Signs That She’s Pregnant, and No, It’s NOT a Tummy

Being a mother is a really amazing experience. But the period of carrying a child for 9 months is a completely different process. During these 9 months, the mother undergoes many transformations. And the strangest thing is eating habits. Blake Lively, who will be the mother of their fourth child, has stirred up her fans again by sharing her food in her Instagram story.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively will become parents again. While Ryan Reynolds may have been busy thinking about strange names for his unborn child, Lively shared photos of her dishes with a strong recommendation. Let’s see what the actress said about food.

Blake Lively Brings His Instagram Story to Life with a Very Funny Meat

Naturally, the expectant mother has to eat for two when she carries a child in her body. At this time, she is surprised even by her food cravings. But this time, the Gossip Girl star surprised us with a photo of her food and made us eat it too. Here is a photo of her delicious food.

Delicious food from Stein’s Market and Deli in New Orleans. The 35-year-old expectant mother also shared a gourmet tip: “Order crispy meat and Rachel bread.” Well, it’s a hot pastrami sandwich containing Swiss cheese and sauerkraut on rye bread.

In addition to this, there is a Russian gas station, and the Green Lantern actress chose the “home edition” of the Jewish-Italian deli. The picture also had a signature. It said, “Tell me you’re pregnant without telling me you’re pregnant.” The mother of three beautiful babies also loves to cook. On Turkey Day, she cooked delicious food, as well as desserts with amazing decorations.

Well, along with dazzling style, business sense and brilliant acting skills, the actress also seems to have amazing culinary skills. Just looking at these photos of the dishes she shares, we just want to take the food and enjoy it.

Do you feel the same way too? Have you tried The Rachel as recommended by the actress? Tell us about it if you have already tried it.