Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds want their daughters to live “as normal a life as possible”: they are “protective”

Family comes first. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds don’t want their celebrity status to affect their three daughters when they grow up.

“Blake and Ryan have done a really great job to get them out of the public eye and lead as normal a life as possible,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively about the couple’s “protective” parenting style. “They always wanted their children’s lives to remain a secret.”

The insider continued: “They like to watch girls grow up and become different. …Now they are really happy with three children. They’ve been very busy as a family of five, plus Blake and Ryan have a lot of projects in the works.”

Three years after they tied the knot, the 34-year-old Gossip Girl graduate and 45-year-old Reynolds welcomed daughter James in 2014. Their second daughter, Ines, joined the family in September 2016, and Lively gave birth to Betty in August 2019.

The couple had previously spoken about their desire to raise their children in the shadows, telling Marie Claire in 2016 that they did not want to “deprive them” of a normal childhood just because they chose to work in show business. “My husband and I have chosen a profession, and the side effect of this is that your personal life becomes public,” Lively said at the time. “Our child didn’t have the opportunity to choose whether she wanted her private life to be public or not. Therefore, in order to give her as much normality as possible, we want her to have the same childhood as we have. … We never want to deprive them of what we had, because we would feel very selfish.”

The duo’s desire to prioritize their children also means that they have become picky about the projects they want to work on. “I think I really need to really, really, really, really love [this role] because I’m just obsessed with my kids,” the rhythm section actress told E! News in February 2020. “So, yes, I think it’s really worth it to pick me up.”

Reynolds supported his wife’s feelings in October 2021 when he announced plans to take a step back from acting. “I’m just trying to create a little more space for my family,” the “Deadpool” star told The Hollywood Reporter a month later. — You know, you really can’t get that time back.

Later that month, he explained that his sabbatical was “partly” intended to give Lively the opportunity to pursue some more challenging projects, while “the other part is purely selfish,” Reynolds told “Fatherly” in November 2021. “I just don’t want to miss this time. You can’t get that time back.”

Adding that raising three children is a “circus,” the Pikachu detective star continued: “There’s always something going on. There are always some extracurricular activities that children do, something like that. So, yes, I’ll be there doing all of that. I’m going to experiment with my culinary skills again. It will be good.”