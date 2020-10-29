Blair Witch, free games at the Epic Games Store

For Halloween week, Epic Games Store offers two other video games that fit perfectly with these dates. Monstrous pumpkins, ghosts, undead and other beings from beyond the grave.

Halloween is just around the corner and companies are turning over with their themed events. In the case of Epic Games Store, the store of the creators of Fortnite, they have been giving away horror titles or with a similar setting for some time. After offering Layers of Fear 2 and Costume Quest 2, it’s the turn of Blair Witch and Ghostbusters: The Videogame Remastered, which will be available until next Thursday, November 5 at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). The next free game will be Wargame: Red Dragon.

Bloober Team, the creators of Layers of Fear 2, Observer and The Medium are the authors of Blair Witch, a horror title based on the popular saga that introduces us to the skin of a former policeman. It is the year 1996 and a child has disappeared in the Black Hills forest, so our protagonist offers to collaborate in the police investigation. However, as you enter the lush trees of the forest you will be trapped at night and by the spooky nightmares that will come true. Can you escape the influence of the witch?

More carefree is the official Ghostbusters video game, a remastering of the original version of PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 for current systems. The physical aspects of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson are reflected in the characters again so that the player feels like in the movies. With his usual touch of comedy, we must catch the most unruly ghosts.

How to download them on PC

First of all, you need an account on the Epic Games Store.

If you don’t have it, just register for free at this link

Fill in the different fields (name, surname, username, email address and password) and choose if you want to receive commercial information.

Accept the terms of service and follow the steps to activate the account.

Activate the two-step verification process.

Once you have access, enter the link above in this news and redeem the video game.

Download the client in the following link

You can now access your library and run the games!




