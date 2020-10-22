Blair Witch and Ghostbusters, Epic’s next free games

The Epic Games Store has presented the community with great free titles for the past few weeks, but this week in particular it has taken a fancy. The publisher has just announced that, next Thursday (29), Blair Witch and Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered will be the next free titles in the catalog.

Currently, Costume Quest 2 and Layers of Fear 2 are the free games on the platform and continue this way until next Thursday (29), the date on which the two games mentioned above enter the catalog.

To redeem the games for free is very simple, just access the Epic Games Store platform and go down the page in the “Free Game” tab, click on the title and confirm the purchase at no cost. Another option is to access Epic’s official website and redeem via the browser, but the titles can only be downloaded through the platform.

Blair Witch was announced at E3 2019, during the Microsoft conference and is the result of a partnership between Bloober Team (same developer of Layers of Fear) and the film producer Lions Gate, owner of the brand.

A love letter to all fans of the Ghostbusters franchise, Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered is a remaster of the game originally released in 2009. The title features the voices and image of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson , in a story written by the writers of the original films.

Did you like the new free games from the Epic Games Store? Comment with us in the comments section below!



