Blaenavon announces breakup: “I want it to be good, not sad”

In a statement, the band’s frontman Ben Gregory announced that he has finished work on his debut solo album.

Blaenavon have announced their separation — read their full statement below.

The indie trio – vocalist and guitarist Ben Gregory, bassist Frank Wright and drummer Harris McMillan — formed in Hampshire in 2013 and released their debut album “That’s Your Lot” on the Transgressive label in 2017. arrived in 2019.

In a statement posted on social media, Gregory wrote: “This news has been coming for a long time, but I want it to be pleasant, not sad.

“The three of us are no longer making music as (world-famous rock band) Blaenavon. The band was the best thing ever, and I will cherish absurd memories, but we all have cool new things.”

Further, the frontman said that Wright and McMillan are now playing folk-pop with the band Organ Morgan, and Gregory himself has finished his debut solo album.

“The music industry is a disgusting stain on the underside of art,” he concluded, “and with that said, I can’t wait to get back to work.”

The review of Blaenavon’s second album, “Everything That Makes You Happy”, says: “The band’s debut album, “That’s Your Lot”, covered all corners of the indie spectrum, taking as a basis ideas such as Bombay Bicycle Club and The Maccabees, whose debut marked their appearance. as an indie band for a new generation.

“Everything That Makes You Happy” takes these basics and shows how the band expands its horizons, pushing the sound to the limit. “Catatonic Skinbag” is the biggest straight single they’ve ever written, while the slow—blooming ballad “Quiet In Your Heart, Alone In Love” is the most moving thing they’ve ever composed, punctuated by a majestic string section.”