Blade: Spider-Man Villain Could Have Appeared At The End Of The Movie

Blade: Launched in 1998, with Wesley Snipes in the title role, the Blade franchise followed a successful path in theaters until 2004. Years later, with the rights repurchased, the character will be introduced to Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. His interpreter will be the Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, who has everything to surprise spectators.

Although many took advantage of the period when films were on the rise, given that the productions in question followed with a darker narrative line than most superhero projects of the time, an interesting detail ended up going unnoticed by the most viewers.

It turns out that, originally, Morbius, one of Spider-Man’s villains, could have made a small cameo at the end of the film.

Blade: Learn about Morbius’ possible role in the film

Created by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan, Blade’s first appearance occurred in 1973. Eric Brooks, his real name, is marred by several traumas, including the death of his mother at the hands of Deacon Frost, a relentless vampire, when she was still pregnant. For this reason, he became a hybrid being, who began to dedicate his life to the extermination of supernatural creatures.

As in the original Blade comics, the films tried to elucidate some questions about the involvement of Eric and Deacon Frost (played by actor Stephen Dorff). When the vampire in question is finally defeated after a battle filled with emotion and violence, Blade has a chance to break free from the curse that has been with him since childhood.

However, the character refuses, thinking precisely about continuing with his sole purpose in life. Alongside Karen (N’Bushe Wright), the two are talking on a roof, deciding the next steps to take. Thus, in the original ending, the two would be watched by Michael Morbius. And the villain’s cut was only abandoned after the departure of Stephen Norrington from the direction of the project.