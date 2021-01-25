Blade & Soul: Revolution confirmed to launch for 2021

Netmarble, developer of games known as The King of Fighter Allstar, Magic: ManaStrike and Marvel Future Fight officially revealed through the release of a trailer last week that it intends to release the game Blade & Soul: Revolution later this year.

According to the channel (created exclusively for the franchise), the new game will invite the player to experience “the breathtaking history and intense action of the martial arts of Blade & Soul Revolution like never before”, and his arrival on smartphones in 2021 is also mentioned. .

In the short trailer (there are only 18 seconds of video), it is possible to check out a little more about what to expect in the history of open world RPG that should have development through Unreal Engine 4 and 3D graphics with rich details.

“The Netmarble team couldn’t be more excited to work with NCSoft once again to create the definitive mobile edition of their feature Blade & Soul,” said Andy Kang of Netmarble. “Our success in Lineage 2: Revolution really showed a strong demand for full featured MMORPG experiences that players can easily pick up and play anywhere in the world, and we look forward to continuing that success with the next Blade & Soul Revolution release. . ”

Also according to the published video (below), the pre-registration list should be made available to those interested on Thursday, January 28, however it is not clear whether this will be through the official website (very possible) or through the stores applications for Android and iOS.

So excited about Blade & Soul Revolution? Tell us in the comments!