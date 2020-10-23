Blade Runner remastered delayed due to issues

In an interview with Euro Gamer, Stephen Kick, CEO of developer Nightdive Studios, announced the indefinite delay in the production of Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition. According to the director, the reason for the delay would be difficulties with the restoration of the old technologies of the original game, which emerged as barriers that are still trying to be overcome.

Expected to be released later this year for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, the Blade Runner remaster had been announced shortly after a partnership between Nightdive Studios and Alcon Entertainment, which owns the game, was revealed. original, released in 1997 for the PC. With the postponement, the title of current generation is now with an indeterminate window.

“There were some obstacles that we had to overcome because of the old technology that the game uses. And our search for the original source code and assets came to nothing. And even if there was something, it is very unlikely that they would release us for legal reasons, mainly, which is a little disappointing, since we hoped at least to get the original audio recordings. So we are basically working, at this point, on what was in the original game and not having access to any starting material. I was led to believe that there are some things, but no one will ever know, “said Kick.

