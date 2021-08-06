Blade Runner: Black Lotus – Crunchyroll Reveals Anime Opening and Poster

Blade Runner: The Crunchyroll streaming revealed last Thursday (5) the opening video of the anime Blade Runner: Black Lotus, during the Crunchyroll Expo event. The sequence is accompanied by the song Feel You Now, by singer Alessia Cara.

Watch:

The series, held in partnership with Adult Swim, will feature 13 half-hour episodes and will be released via streaming. In addition to the opening excerpt, Crunchyroll also released the new production poster:

According to the official synopsis, the story follows a girl who seeks revenge against those who harmed her, trying to understand her own identity and discover the mysteries of the past. Directed by Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed) and Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Standalone Complex).

The launch is scheduled for the second quarter of this year.