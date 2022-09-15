“Blade Runner 2099”: Amazon Announces Live TV Series

Amazon has announced “Blade Runner 2099,” a television sequel to the science fiction classic “Blade Runner.”

Judging by the title, the upcoming show “Blade Runner” will take place 50 years after the recent sequel “Blade Runner 2049” with showrunner Silka Louise (“Shining Girls”) at the head. “Blade Runner 2049” director Ridley Scott and “Blade Runner 2049” screenwriter Michael Green will be executive producers. Tom Speciali (“The Left Behind”) will be the first to join the screenwriter, and will also become an executive producer.

“We are honored to present this sequel to the Blade Runner franchise, and we are confident that by teaming up with Ridley, Alcon Entertainment, Scott Free Productions and the incredibly talented Silka Louise, Blade Runner 2099 will support the intelligence, themes and spirit of its predecessors,” said the head of global television at Amazon Studios. Vernon Sanders.

“We are very excited to continue expanding the Blade Runner canon into a new realm with the provocative storyline that Silka has created,” said Alcon Entertainment co—CEOs and co-founders Andrew Kosov and Broderick Johnson. “Audiences first learned about Ridley Scott’s brilliant vision of Blade Runner 40 years ago, and it has since become one of the most influential sci-fi films of all time. Denis Villeneuve’s sequel, Blade Runner 2049, then became the sequels of all time with the best reviews. So, we understand that we have a very high bar for the next release. Together with Silka and our partners from Amazon and Scott Free Productions, we hope that we will be able to meet this standard and delight viewers with a new generation of Blade Runner.

Based on the 1982 science fiction classic, Blade Runner 2099 will continue to expand the universe first created by Ridley Scott in Blade Runner. With Harrison Ford as Deckard, the titular “Blade Runner,” the film chronicles one man’s efforts to track down a gang of deadly replicants while also facing questions about his own humanity.

Concept art of the film “Blade Runner 2049: Interconnectedness” — Art

“Blade Runner 2099” has been in development for some time, and Ridley Scott previously confirmed that a full plot plan has been written for the show.

“We have already written a pilot version of Blade Runner and the Bible,” he said at the end of last year. “So we’re already introducing Blade Runner as a TV show, probably the first 10 hours.”

Although the animated TV show “Blade Runner: Black Lotus” was launched last year, this project is the first live TV show “Blade Runner”. It is currently unknown if any characters from Blade Runner or Blade Runner 2049 will return.

Want to know more about Blade Runner 2099? Watch Ridley Scott tease the upcoming TV project, and see if Dennis Villeneuve will do another sequel to Blade Runner.

Ryan Leston is an entertainment journalist and film critic for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter.