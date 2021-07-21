Blade: New Marvel Film Announces Director; See Who It Is!

Blade: Marvel may have found a director for the movie Blade. According to Deadline, Bassam Tariq is in talks to lead the film, which will star Mahershala Ali. So far, Marvel Studios has not commented on the news.

Tariq is a Pakistani documentary filmmaker known for his work with Mogul Mowgli, the first feature film in his career. The film, starring Riz Ahmed, tells the story of a Pakistani British rapper who will begin his first world tour, but who is attacked by a disease that threatens to derail his big chance.

If confirmed, Tariq will be the fourth non-white filmmaker to lead an MCU production. The first was Ryan Coogler with Black Panther. He is joined by Chloe Zhao with Eternals and Nia DaCosta with The Marvels, sequel to Captain Marvel.

So far, Blade’s plot has been kept a secret. The film was briefly announced at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, when Ali was introduced as the film’s protagonist. In late 2020, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige stated that pre-production was already underway.

“As we announced at Comic-Con last year, we are moving forward with the production of Blade, starring Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali,” said the producer. “We will have announcements very, very soon because the ideas and development are already being completed.”

This movie will mark the reboot of the character Blade in theaters. The character, who first appeared in the comics in 1973, created by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan, got his own solo series the following year. In theaters, Marvel’s Vampire Slayer made his debut in 1998, with Wesley Snipes in the lead role. The feature featured two sequences, with the second being directed by Guillermo del Toro.

The MCU Blade reboot will be scripted by Stacy Osei-Kuffour (Watchmen). The film goes on without a release date.