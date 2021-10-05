Blade: Marvel May Have Accidentally Revealed The Film’s Release Date

Blade: Through their social networks, Marvel India profile accidentally shared the release date of all productions confirmed in Phase 4 of the MCU. Among the highlights, a supposedly long Blade window stands out, a long one already announced and which to this day remains without official details.

The image published on Twitter conflicts with a series of information already announced by Marvel. That’s because, in September of this year, the producer confirmed the dates and forecasts of major films in production for 2022, 2023 and 2024, including the Ant-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy sequels, and the long-awaited new Thor and Black Panther features. However, while many dates fit, one in particular emerges as a “script hole”: Blade’s.

In the photo shared by Marvel India, all the features follow the schedules foreseen in the September calendar, with the exception of Blade, which was set to arrive on October 7, 2022. Interestingly, the original map released by the Phase Zero – MCU profile did not it contained no production expected for October 2022, but yes, for October 2023. Was it then a one-year delay?

Announced in 2019 at the San Diego Comic-Con, Blade will star Mahershala Ali (Moonlight: In the Moonlight) and will be directed by Bassam Tariq, with a screenplay by Stacy Osei-Kuffour. Regarding the release date, there is nothing confirmed by the studio.