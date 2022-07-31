Blade and Amp Battle Spider-Man Morbius & Venom in epic MCU fan Art

The Marvel cinematic universe meets Sony’s Spider-Man universe when Blade and Spider-Man battle Morbius and Venom in fan art. After the release of “Iron Man” in 2008, the Marvel cinematic universe began to expand due to the appearance of Captain America, Thor, the Hulk, Hawkeye and Black Widow — the first Avengers to gather in the 2012 film. Then, in 2015, Disney and Marvel Studios made a deal with Sony Pictures to include Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the MCU, which led to Tom Holland’s 2016 debut in Captain America: Civil War.

Last year’s “Spider-Man: No Home,” which brought Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men (not to mention a few villains) back to the MCU via the multiverse, is now Sony’s highest-grossing movie of all time. As Holland’s spider-man continues to flourish in the MCU, Sony has attempted to develop its Spider-Man universe without focusing on the antiheroes/villains in Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Morbius. Sony is developing several other spin-offs, including Kraven the Hunter, El Muerto and Madame Web. After John Watts’ Homecoming trilogy, it remains to be seen if any of these characters will come face to face with the web.

Artist Jackson Caspersz recently posted several art pieces on Instagram depicting the final crossover between the MCU and Sony. In this part, Holland’s Spider-Man and Mahershala Ali’s Blade confront Jared Leto’s Morbius and Tom Hardy’s Venom. Check it out below.

It has long been confirmed that two-time Oscar winner Ali inherited the role of Blade from Wesley Snipes. Although his voice can be heard in the scene after the credits of “Eternal”, “Blade” is not scheduled to be released until November 3, 2023. At the same time, a vampire hunter may never have to hunt Dr. Michael Morbius. The film about a living vampire grossed just over $163 million worldwide and was met with harsh reviews from critics, receiving only 17% on Rotten Tomatoes. Having fallen victim to an infinite number of memes, Sony re-released Morbius, and it failed again.

While Sony may not give the green light to Morbius 2, the movie teased his future as a member of the Sinister Six. In the problematic scenes with the credits of Morbius, the Vulture, it would seem, got into the Sony universe from the MCU. Michael Keaton’s character sought out Morbius to help him find and kill Spider-Man (for reasons that are not necessarily clear). Despite the fact that he was a relatively nice guy, Michael Morbius agreed. Eddie Brock/Venom Hardy may have gotten into the MCU for a couple of credits scenes (leaving behind the symbiote at the end of “No Way Home”). However, it is unclear whether Sony characters can appear in films created by Marvel Studios, not under the name “Spider-Man”. If Morbius, Venom, and Blade ever meet, it should probably happen in Holland’s Spider-Man 4, 5, or 6. Regardless, there’s no denying that it will be a spectacle in the MCU.