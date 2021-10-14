BLACKSWAN Appears Seductively In Comeback MV ‘Close To Me’

The BLACKSWAN girl group which is under the auspices of DR Music is finally back with their latest song ‘Close To Me‘.

Right on this day, October 14, 2021, BLACKSWAN has released the music video for their comeback song ‘Close To Me‘ through their official Youtube channel.

Through the MV, 4 BLACKSWAN members, Youngheun, Fatou, Judy and Leia appeared as seductive prisoners while presenting their cool choreography.

BLACKSWAN itself made their debut on October 16, 2020 with their first full album, titled ‘Goodbye RANIA’.

Immediately, we watch the MV comeback from BLACKSWAN with ‘Close To Me‘ below.