BLACKPINK’s song “Pink Venom” became the longest K-Pop group song of 2022 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

BLACKPINK’s hit single “Pink Venom” is still on the Billboard Hot 100 chart!

During the week ending October 8, “Pink Venom” remained at number 87 on the Billboard Hot 100 (the weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States), marking the sixth consecutive week on this chart.

With this latest achievement, “Pink Venom” became the first K-pop song released in 2022 to spend six weeks on the chart.

Meanwhile, after debuting at number 25 last week, BLACKPINK’s new title track “Shut Down” also spent a second consecutive week on the Hot 100 at number 67.

In addition to the Hot 100, BLACKPINK hit at least seven songs on the Billboard Global Excl. The US chart this week. “Shut Down” held relatively stable in 3rd place, followed by “Pink Venom” in 6th place, “Typa Girl” in 54th place, “Hard to Love” in 106th place, “The Happiest Girl” in 1st place. 146, “Tally” on the 183rd and “Yeah Yeah Yeah” on the 186th.

BLACKPINK also hit the Global 200 charts this week with a total of four songs, where “Shut Down” took 3rd place, “Pink Venom” – 10th, “Typa Girl” — 75th, and “Hard to Love” – 156th. In addition, “Pink Venom” re-entered the World Digital Song Sales chart at 7th place, and “Shut Down” fell behind at 8th place.

As for BLACKPINK’s latest album, “BORN PINK” also successfully spent its second week on the Billboard charts. “BORN PINK” took 4th place in its second week on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart (weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the US), making it the first album by a K-pop artist ever who worked for two weeks. in the top five of the Billboard 200.

“BORN PINK” also remained No. 1 on the Tastemaker Albums chart for the second week, in addition to being ranked No. 2 on both the Top Album Sales chart and the Top Current Album Sales chart.

Finally, BLACKPINK ranked #5 on the Artist 100 chart this week, marking their 28th consecutive week on the chart.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!