BLACKPINK’s song “Pink Venom” became the first song in Korean to take first place in the global Spotify Top 50 ranking

BLACKPINK made Spotify history with their new single!

On August 19, BLACKPINK returned with the long-awaited return of “Pink Venom“, a new preview single from their upcoming full-length album “BORN PINK”. Since its release, the song has topped music charts around the world, and its music video also breaks records on YouTube.

To add to these achievements, “Pink Venom” impressively debuted at number 1 on the Spotify Global Top Songs chart, making it the first Korean-language song in history to ever top the chart. The only other K-pop song that has to date reached number one on the chart is BTS’s English—language single “Dynamite”, which topped the chart back in 2020.

In addition, BLACKPINK became the first female group from any country to take first place on the Spotify Global Top Songs chart.

“Pink Venom” also set a new record for the number of streams achieved in one day by any song of 2022 written by an artist. The single scored 7,937,046 auditions on the first day alone, overtaking Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL” (5,145 million auditions).

In addition, “Pink Venom” overtook Taylor Swift’s 2020 hit “Cardigan” (7.742 million listens) and became the biggest debut on Spotify among all the songs of artists released during this decade (2020s).

Congratulations to BLACKPINK on their historic achievements!