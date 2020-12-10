BLACKPINK’s Rosé welcomes Hank, her puppy

Rosé showed Hank, someone very special to her, who will accompany her in the most important moments of her life, the BLACKPINK idol opened a special Instagram account where she will share videos and photos of her friend. Owww!

BLACKPINK returned to the stage with their first full-length album ‘THE ALBUM,’ the idols collaborated with different international music stars like Selena Gomez, and their songs had millions of views.

The members of the YG Entertainment group finished their promotions with great success, they became one of the most followed K-pop bands on social networks by international audiences.

The foursome took a few days off to prepare for their next activities, Rosé made good use of her time and revealed that she adopted an adorable puppy, the ‘Lovesick Girls’ singer shared some photos of her new baby.

Through Instagram, Rosé showed her more than 33 million followers the new member of her family, in the stories she posted some photos and videos of the fun coexistence with Hank. Owww!

ROSÉ OPENED AN INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT DEDICATED TO HANK

Roseanne Park showed Hank’s comforts, in the clips her puppy appeared with elegant sweaters, sweatshirts and different types of special warm clothes for dogs, the BLACKPINK member added a message:

I am Hank. Please take care of me in the future

The idol included the Instagram account @hank_says_hank, which is the official profile of her pet, he is already an online celebrity, he exceeded 200 thousand followers and only follows her dedicated owner.

Rosé wrote a description for BLINK to get to know her brown and white puppy a little more: Hank was born this year and is a very healthy little animal, he registered a weight of 5 kilos, he is a special breed, he was adopted on 02-12-20 and has a very happy tail.

