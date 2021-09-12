BLACKPINK’s Rosé To Walk The 2021 Met Gala Carpet

BLACKPINK’s Rosé will become the first K-Pop idol to represent a high fashion brand at the 2021 Met Gala. The singer will captivate all attendees and spectators at the event that will be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

On September 13, BLACKPINK’s Rosé will make fashionistas fall in love at the 2021 Met Gala.

Each of the members of BLACKPINK gained an important role in the fashion industry and as it girls from South Korea to the world, with this they obtained contracts as world ambassadors of luxurious design.

For months, rumors have arisen of the participation of the members of the girl band in one of the most important events in fashion, we are talking about the Met Gala 2021 by Anna Wintour , editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine.

Rosé of BLACKPINK will be the first female idol in attending the gala in New York City, she was spotted outside the study of Yves Saint Laurent for testing and fitting of her look for the evening.

WHEN AND WHAT TIME TO SEE BLACKPINK’S ROSÉ AT MET GALA 2021?

Some cameramen and fans took a few photos of the YG Entertainment singer after the costume fitting in New York for the upcoming Met Gala 2021 , although we do not know what she will wear, she will be wearing the Yves Saint Laurent flag on the carpet.

The event will be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and this year the theme is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, looks inspired by the new vision of the United States in fashion through lexicon.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and other celebrities like Timothée Chalamet, Rihanna, Amanda Gorman, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, Beyoncé, Lana Del Rey, Lady Gaga and more will gather at the iconic museum on September 13 at 5:30 PM.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌙 (@_blackpink_aespa_)

The fandom expressed her excitement for the debut of the vocalist of the K-Pop to make its debut at the show, as it will be her first time at the Met Gala 2021. Will see on the red carpet?