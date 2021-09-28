BLACKPINK’s Rosé is The Sensation in Paris This is How She Enjoyed FW!

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is one of Yves Saint Laurent’s special guests for the brand’s show at Paris Fashion Week. BLACKPINK’s Rosé traveled to Paris exclusively for Fashion Week where Yves Saint Laurent presented new women’s summer 2022 collection, the K-Pop idol was in the front row in front of the Eiffel Tower.

For days, Rosé came to the fashion capital for the show of Yves Saint Laurent , this after its iconic participation as ambassador elegant fashion house at the Met Gala 2021, one of the most important industry events.

Now, the K-Pop star enjoyed the YSL summer 2022 women’s collection presentation show , which will take place in front of the majesty of the Eiffel Tower , the most popular building in the city.

The BLACKPINK member was spotted outside her hotel ready for the fashion week show, she was guarded by a large security team, but fans took some photos and videos of her on her way to the show location.

BLACKPINK’S ROSÉ BECAME THE SENSATION OF FASHION WEEK PARIS 2022

Surely the BLACKPINK member wore one of the pieces from the new Yves Saint Laurent collection, as her elegant style was present with a black mini dress, high boots and stockings that gave her the touch worthy of a star.

210929 ROSÉ is on her way to YSL Women’s Summer 22 Show at Paris Fashion Week 🖤 ROSÉ AT SAINTLAURENT PFW#ROSÉxYSLParisFW #로제 pic.twitter.com/ju9YKXZMhK — ROSÉ KCHARTS (@rosekcharts) September 28, 2021

The presence of Rosé as the ambassador of the Parisian brand did not go unnoticed by the photographers and attendees of the Fashion Week gala , because upon her arrival at the place where the show will be held, a huge number of people followed her.

Rosé is expected to have one of the central and front places to enjoy the parade like no one else, several fans showed their love for the singer in the middle of the live broadcast of the fashion show with messages for her.