BLACKPINK’s Rosé celebrates 25 years, here’s her story

The K-pop group vocalist is receiving a lot of love from BLINK on this special day. BLACKPINK’s Rosé is celebrating her 24th birthday, (Korean age 25) and BLINK has expressed all her love on social media on the most special day of the year for her.

The K-pop group is on its winter break after promoting “THE SHOW”, in addition, each of the members continues with the preparations for their solo projects such as YouTube channels, dramas and their debuts, but they took a break to their schedules to celebrate Rosé.

Through their official social networks , BLACKPINk’s Rosé celebrated with BLINK the first hours of her 25th birthday , because in South Korea it is already midnight and she decided to perform a VLive to spend her special day with them. The idol shared a photo with her cake and a video withHank to welcome her to her new life.

The member of the group was born in Auckland, New Zealand, her family consists of her parents and her older sister Alice. She had to leave her native country in order to fulfill her dream in K-pop, after she managed to pass the global auditions of the YG agency . Her real name is Roseanne Park and she has served as a singer, dancer, MC, and model while being a brand ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent.

ROSÉ’S STORY IN THE K-POP INDUSTRY

After becoming a YG trainee, Rosé had to undergo a 4-year training period, in addition, she studied at Canterbury Girls’ College. She has skills on the guitar, speak English and plays the piano. From the beginning, her voice was recognized by her company colleagues, which is why he collaborated with G-Dragon on “Without you”.

She also had her first experiences as a singer being part of a church choir, her flexibility gave her the opportunity to be a cheerleader as a student. For 9 years, Rosé came to South Korea and is about to make her solo debut thanks to her incredible voice and high notes. She has collaborated on stage with EXO’s Chanyeol, TWICE’s Jihyo with original songs from their respective groups.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie)

On social networks , BLINK positioned her name and different hashtags to celebrate the idol, they expressed their messages of congratulations and support, they hope that their great gift will be the announcement of their debut solo.

In addition to celebrating one more year of life, Rosé is ready to surprise in 2021 with her debut solo, which could be released very soon.