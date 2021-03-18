BLACKPINK’s Rosé admits she once lost her passion for music

BLACKPINK’s Rosé surprised fans, especially BLINK , when she opened her own self-titled channel on YouTube a week after releasing her solo album R. Her first video was titled “ROSÉ | Interview Film ” and followed her journey from childhood to her current promotions in the kpop industry .

BLINK don’t forget to read this important note BLACKPINK Rosé opens her own YouTube channel

BLACKPINK’s Rosé revealed that there was a time in her life when she lost her passion for music, something she loved since playing the piano as a child. Rose says;

I think at one point, I didn’t even like listening to music.

Her self-confidence was seriously affected. And we know that Rosé is a very talented singer, I didn’t know if that was significant enough.

Over time, Rosé learned to ignore these doubts and to remember why she loved music in the first place. She decided to share her experiences as a K-Pop idol and more through this medium.

I have been through many different things in life and through that experience, I realized that the most important thing in music is to portray the experiences and stories of my life and make a voice.

We know that Rosé played a very active and important role when participating in the composition process of her album R. Both “Gone” and her title track “On The Ground” have credited her as a writer and this is something super important because we know that she put her grain of sand in order for this song to become a success.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé concluded in her strong confession by saying how grateful she is for being able to express herself through songs: