BLACKPINK’s Outfits Get The Attention Of Netizen

BLACKPINK’s appearance on JTBC to film the upcoming episode of “Knowing Brother” is in the spotlight among netizens.

On Thursday (08/10) the four BLACKPINK members, Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose arrived at JTBC to film with Kang Ho Dong Cs for the variety show ‘Knowing Brother’.

When they arrived at JTBC, the arrival of the four of them had been eagerly awaited by the media crew and fans who came to capture their photos. The photo then received the spotlight among netizens.

Many netizens have commented on the clothes the ‘Lovesick Girls’ singer is wearing by commenting,

“The school uniforms are so beautiful, whenever they look at BLACKPINK, it seems like their stylists are always working well and the members are also wearing their clothes well.”

“The children are very beautiful and the school uniform looks very beautiful”

“They look like kids who attend prestigious private schools ㅋ ㅋㅋㅋ”

“BLACKPINK is beautiful no matter what they wear ㅋㅋ ㅋㅋㅋ Their coordi deserves an award.” and many others.

Meanwhile, the episode of “Knowing Brother” which was enlivened by the guest star singing “Lovesick Girls” will be broadcast on October 17th.

Are you excited to look forward to BLACKPINK’s appearance at this event?



