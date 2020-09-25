Blackpink’s new song can be heard on PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile and one of the most popular K-pop groups Blackpink join forces. PUBG Mobile players will be able to listen to the group’s newest single, “How You Like That”, in the game’s lobby until October 2.

As part of this collaboration, new Blackpink-themed content will be added to PUBG Mobile and these content will appear more frequently in the game. In addition, the IDs of the players who send the most gifts to K-pop idols will be shared on social media and group members will send gifts to these members. Some costumes, such as the Adorable Panda Set and the Killer Cadet Set, will permanently remain on the winning users.

Some time before Blackpink released PUBG Mobile, another K-pop group BTS, also made an appearance in Fortnite.

It can be said that the PUBG Mobile and Blackpink collaboration seems quite logical. Blackpink is currently one of the most popular bands in the world. PUBG Mobile, published in 2018, is considered among the world’s most successful games. The game generated $ 1.3 billion in revenue last year alone, according to data from research firm Sensor Tower. PUBG Mobile has more than 50 million active players and its total downloads are over 600 million.



