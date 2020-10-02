BLACKPINK’s new music video Lovesick Girls released

The BLACKPINK group, a South Korean girl group founded by YG Entertainment in 2016, continues to shake the world. This group of young girls, consisting of 4 people, is taking the whole world by storm. The new music video, Lovesick Girls, is being listened to by BLACKPINK fans breaking records.

Although it has not been aired for 6 hours yet, the music video of BLACKPINK group Youtube is not falling from the trends and reached 29 million views.

BLACKPINK GROUP NEW MUSIC VIDEO LOVESICK GIRLS RELEASED?

A new single from the BLACKPINK group has been released, which has become increasingly popular. Lovesick Girls music video reached millions of likes in a short time.

BEFORE THE BLACKPINK GROUP LAUNCH

On June 1, 2016, YG Entertainment started promoting the members of the upcoming new girl group. He first announced Jennie, who has duets with YG artists. She announced Lisa as the second member of the group, which was introduced in 2012 and appeared as a model in NONA9ON. He has modeled for many brands, the biggest of the group, has appeared in some clips, and announced Jisoo, who took a small role in The Producers, as the third member of the group. He also announced Rosé, who accompanied G-Dragon in the song Without You, as the last member of the group. On June 29, YG Entertainment confirmed the name of this 4-member girl group as BLACKPINK when posting pictures of their new group. Although it was announced by YG Entertainment as the end of July, their debut was delayed to 8 August.

MEMBERS

Jisoo

Kim Jisoo: The band’s visual and lead vocalist. He was born on January 3, 1995 in Seoul, South Korea. The Samsonite RED commercial, especially with actor Lee Min Ho, who appeared in numerous commercial commercials before the release, and the Smart Uniform commercial of iKON, one of YG Entertainment’s boy groups, are the most well-known. He also played in the clips of YG groups; Epik High’s “Happen Ending” and Hi Suhyun’s “I’m Different”. In 2015, Sandara Park and Kang Seung-yoon with the same company and KBS drama The Producers also appeared as guest actors.

Jennie

Jennie Kim: Main rapper, and lead vocalist. He was born on January 16, 1996 in New Zealand. He is the longest trainee member in the group. Prior to her debut, she appeared in the music video for G-Dragon’s “That XX” and the song “Black”. Lee Hi’s “Special” was also featured in Seungri’s “GG Be”.

Rosé

Park Chaeyoung: Main vocalist and lead dancer. He was born on February 11, 1997 in New Zealand. He spent his childhood and youth in Australia. He won YG’s auditions in Australia and went to South Korea. It appeared in the song “Without You” by G-Dragon. In addition, the name of the song was written “? Of YG New Girl Group” instead of the name, and its mystery was preserved until it debuted as Blackpink.

Lisa

Lalisa Manoban: Main dancer, Lead rapper, sub vocalist and the smallest of the group, the maknae of the group. He was born on March 27, 1997 in Thailand. He has been an intern at YG Entertainment for over 5 years. He is a childhood friend of BamBam, a member of GOT7, and Sorn, a member of CLC. They also took part in BamBam and We Zaa Cool dance team together. YG Entertainment is the only person to qualify for YG Thailand in 2010. He is YG’s first non-Korean intern. He appeared in Big Bang member Taeyang’s “Ringa Linga” clip, which was released in 2013. YG’s “Who’s That Girl?” The mystery is preserved in the video.



