BLACKPINK’s Lisa Will Perform the Song ‘LALISA‘ on the ‘The Tonight Show‘ Program. BLACKPINK’s Lisa has been confirmed to be performing the song ‘LALISA’ for the first time on an American television program.

On Friday (03/09), the social media account ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon‘ announced that Lisa would be performing her solo debut song on their program.

Lisa’s appearance with the song ‘LALISA’ on the program ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ will be aired on September 10, 2021, to coincide with the release day of the song.

Not only Lisa, earlier this year Rosé also performed her solo debut song entitled ‘On The Ground’ on the program ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’.