BLACKPINK’s Lisa travels to Thailand and this is how BLINK reacts

We are very excited about the birthdays of our favorite artists. BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s is very close and BLINK is quite excited about this event, since it is not only an important date for the rapper, the idol travels to Thailand. Yes, Lisa returns to Thailand! Her country of origin.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is an idol of Thai origin and she is on her way to her country to celebrate her birthday with her family and friends. Due to her busy schedule, the singer has spent a season away from her roots.

The idol has had numerous events and trips. We recently saw her in Rome, Italy. Place where she shone for her charisma and intelligence, but this time it is the rapper’s turn to return to Thailand and celebrate with her friends and family.

LISA FROM BLACKPINK HEADING TO THAILAND

BLACKPINK’s Lisa was recently spotted at the airport in the city of Paris, France. We see the interpreter of ‘MONEY’ in the company of security and walking through the corridors of the airport to take her flight to her country of origin Thailand.

Lisa’s birthday is March 27 and finally the idol will spend it next to her family and friends who are living in the aforementioned country.

Without a doubt, her family is very important to Lisa and she has received a lot of support from her family, who have supported her throughout the span of her musical career, either as a member of the K-Pop group BLACKPINK or as a soloist.

THIS IS HOW BLINK REACTS TO LISA’S TRIP

Undoubtedly, BLINK is also happy about this new journey that Lisa is making, since the artist’s followers support her through the social network Twitter.

With a lot of comments ‘WELCOME HOME, LILI’ support the idol for her new return to Thailand. The idol has received numerous positive comments. Without a doubt, a fact that BLINK is quite excited about, since he likes to see the interpreter happy.

We are delighted to know that the idol will spend an excellent day in the company of her loved ones and we are excited about the next steps in Lalisa Manoban’s career.