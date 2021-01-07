BLACKPINK’s Lisa to return as a mentor to the Youth With You

The third season of the survival show will feature BLACKPINK’s Lisa in the episodes. Lisa will share her knowledge with the girls who dream of being idol and will accompany them in their training during the Youth With You competition.

IQIYI’s show has just ushered in a new era where some contestants will try to break through with their talents and skills in the music industry. Only those who win the judges and the public will succeed, but there will be talented people willing to help them.

Revealing the first details of the show came with big surprises, as the rapper of blackpink will join the next season of Youth With You and the girl confirmed with an adorable video.

LISA’S NEW ERA AS A MENTOR

Unlike the previous season where the contestants were girls, the new edition of the show will be made up of male trainees, but it will follow the same dynamic of participation and elimination until forming a powerful team.

https://twitter.com/chae1isa/status/1347044194448154624

Lisa filmed some videos with her cats and at the same time gave hints about her return to television as a mentor for the China program where she highlighted the participants for her talent and training skills.

