BLACKPINK’s Lisa Surrounds Herself With Lightning Bolts in LALISA’s New Teaser

BLACKPINK’s Lisa made fans fall in love with the premiere of LALISA’s first visual teaser, her debut solo. When is BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s single album LALISA released? There is less and less time left for the solo debut of the K-pop dancer and rapper, today she consented to BLINK with the first teaser video for her project.

After a long wait of the fans, this 2021 Lisa of Blackpink debut solo album, the third member of the girl band who will present her first solo album, which will carry the title of being LALISA.

In recent days, images of the rapper and dancer were revealed for her musical project, these corresponded to posters that demonstrated a bit of the style and concept with which the Thai artist will delight her fandom.

Although there are still a few days until the world premiere of LALISA, the wait will be more than exciting with the new revelations of the first visual teaser of Lisa’s record material. Find out all the details below.

WHEN WILL BLACKPINK’S LISA’S LALISA PREMIERE? THE IDOL’S SOLO DEBUT

The first visual teaser of Lisa LALISA lasted for 26 seconds, the idol of YG Entertainment used the same look and hairstyle in promotional posters of their album, the atmosphere was powerful in the middle of a dark set.

But the clip also demonstrated a bit of what we will see in her MV, as the figure of the interpreter of How You Like That appeared in the middle of white rays and a cloudy environment, just before a heavy rain. Wow!

The clip-on BLACKPINK’s official channel reached more than 2 million views, more than 859 thousand likes, and thousands of messages in the comment box. Are you looking forward to Lisa’s debut?

When will BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s LALISA be released? On September 10 at 1 PM in South Korean time we have a date with the K-pop star, as he will premiere the official MV of her single album.

