BLACKPINK’s Lisa steps away from social media

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is moving away from social networks, apparently the idol could go through a bad time due to haters.

YG’s K-pop group continues with the promotions of “Lovesick Girls”, the main single from “The Album”, the girls have had great success with their comeback, they have reached records, they premiered their documentary on Netflix and they have added a series of wins at music shows; however, Lisa has been receiving malicious comments.

Through social networks, BLINK expressed its support for BLACPINK’s Lisa, who apparently made the decision to move away from social networks for a while, the idol has kept in contact with her fans through her personal Instagram account, where he shares various photos with his more than 41 million followers.

However, in addition to the messages of love and support that she receives in each of her publications, she is also a victim of so-called haters, who have made malicious comments more than once, BLINK expressed her concern about Lisa’s state, in the. K-pop industry idols are unfairly attacked.

LISA DECIDES TO STAY AWAY FROM SOCIAL MEDIA

Apparently, Lisa decided to take some time from the networks, her last publication was on October 11, 14 days later she has not made any recent post and although her fans miss her, they believe that she made the decision because she is going through a difficult time, in addition to the tired from the promotions BLACKPINK has done.

Through the EVERYTHING WILL BE OKAY LISA hashtag, BLINK shared messages of support for Lisa, as they speculate that her mood is not the best after her appearance on the Inkigayo program, some argued that she looked down and they want her to take the time needed to rest.

So far, YG has not released any official statement, as Lisa has not been absent from the group’s promotions, BLINK also made a request that the agency take legal action against the haters.



