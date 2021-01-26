BLACKPINK’s Lisa shows fans how she prepares for the concert

BLACKPINK’s Lisa gave fans a small show of how the concert preparations are going.

On January 27, Lisa posted a series of photos titled “BLACKPINK: THE SHOW livestream on YouTube 2021.01.31 2PM (KST)”.

She wears only a black suit in the photos, but she was fascinated by her unique beauty. She was looking directly at the camera while posing between concert equipment and managed to capture the minds of her fans. In particular, Lisa’s long black hair is one of the features that make her attractive.

We would like to remind you that BLACKPINK’s online concert is on January 31st. You can be sure that Lisa and BLACKPINK members were carefully prepared for their live broadcast concert.