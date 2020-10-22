BLACKPINK’s Lisa shines as a MAC rep

BLACKPINK rapper is MAC’s new ambassador, Lisa showed her beauty and charisma in the brand’s new commercial.

It’s only been a few days since MAC Cosmetics announced BLACKPINK’s Lisa as its new global ambassador, but a new surprise came with the first video commercial starring this K-Pop idol where she showed why she was chosen to represent to the brand.

This announcement captivated the hearts of BLINK, but also of all those fans of the makeup brand that keeps an eye on the new releases.

LISA SHOWS HER CHARM IN THE NEW MAC COMMERCIAL

In the clip shared by the cosmetics brand, we see Lisa with the short dark hair look that she has shown in the most recent era of BLACKPINK. The Thai idol wears a white blouse as she shows us the silver packaging of a lip gloss with MAC’s name engraved on the bottom.

The video also presents the colors available for this beauty item, from which you can choose one of 6 shades ranging from orange, red, transparent or even an amazing pink.

The YG Entertainment celeb shows the lipstick after uncovering it and with a funny look, accompanied by her beautiful smile, begins to move her hands as if making strokes with it on the camera.

Lisa’s charm was captured in this commercial and it showcased the K-Pop idol’s potential as the global ambassador for the cosmetics brand.

