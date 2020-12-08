BLACKPINK’s Lisa sends Minnie a pleasant surprise

Lisa and Minnie have been friends for many years, the idols share a happy and sweet personality, the BLACKPINK member showed her support for her colleague by sending a special gift to the set of the drama So Not Worth It, where the idol of ( G) I-DLE will participate.

Both idols left their native country to prepare hard in dancing, singing and rap, they sought to debut in the K-pop industry. Not only did Lisa and Minnie share nationality, their personality traits are similar, so their friendship was born naturally.

Minnie started with a new project, the idol will participate in the Korean drama ‘So Not Worth It’, a production led by the streaming company Netflix, the rapper of ‘How You Like That’ sent a beautiful gift to her friend on the set of the Serie.

BLACKPINK’S LISA SHOWS HER SUPPORT FOR MINNIE ON THE ‘SO NOT WORTH IT’ SET

Through (G) I-DLE’s official Instagram account, Minnie posted a set with 6 photos where she posed next to the large and colorful gift that Lisa sent her to the set of ‘So Not Worth It’. What was the great gift?

Lisa sent out a food cart for Minnie and her drama colleagues, the BLACKPINK idol arranged everything so that the snacks, drinks, and desserts were personalized with the image of her friend from Cube Entertainment.

The truck was holding some tarps with phrases of support for the interpreter of ‘Oh My God’, one of them said:

Minnie, destroy everyone, please take good care of my friend

The (G) I-DLE member wrote in the description of her images the love she felt for her compatriot, in English she wrote that Lisa is her great cheerleader, while in Korean she left the following message:

It was so delicious, thank you!

And in Thai she placed:

Thanks a lot

The post reached more than 300 thousand likes, some fans of both K-pop fandoms expressed their love and admiration for the friendship of Minnie Nicha Yontararak and Lalisa Manoban.



