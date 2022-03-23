BLACKPINK’s Jisoo spoils the girl group’s new song

In previous days, the K-Pop group BLACKPINK announced their next releases, it is that the idols are in the production of their next comeback and Jisoo was in charge of informing us about her new song.

After a successful recognition within the music industry, the BLACKPINK group continues to record what would be their next album and we are very excited to know what the talented performers have in store.

BLACKPINK’s latest release was their album called ‘THE ALBUM’, this production contains eight songs and two promotional themes, which were ‘How You Like That’ and ‘Ice Cream’ in collaboration with the artist Selena Gomez.

K-POP GROUP BLACKPINK HAS A DATE FOR THEIR COMEBACK

Through the members of the renowned K-Pop group, BLACKPINK has been in charge of informing BLINK about their next production and we can’t wait, since their latest album was released in 2020.

The followers of the interpreters of ‘Pretty Savage’ remain expectant before each new information released by these talented girls. We are definitely very excited for BLACKPINK’s upcoming comeback.

We know that the girl group’s comeback is scheduled for the end of summer 2022 and it is something that has us all very excited in the sweet wait for their album, which will surely be a success, just as they have done since the beginning of this renowned K-Pop group.

BLACKPINK’S JISOO RELEASES COMEBACK SPOILER

We know very well that for the artists it is very important to be in contact with their fans and they are in charge of making publications on their social networks about their work, either in their productions as soloists or as members of the group.

This occasion was no exception, and Jisoo did not hesitate to keep her fans informed about BLACKPINK’s new song. The singer of ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ used Weverse to make a spoiler for the song. Yes!

Through his account, Jisoo informed BLINK that the song they are performing is very good. This is definitely something that their fans are already expecting, because the group knows how to perform songs that remain within the musical taste of the public.

Without a doubt, BLACKPINK’s comeback keeps us all very excited and we want to know more about the releases of this girl group that we all like very much.