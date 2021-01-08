BLACKPINK’s Jisoo sets a trend in fashion by wearing plaid skirts

BLACKPINK idol continues to stand out in the fashion and modeling industry due to her great style when dressing

Plaid designs are back in the K-Pop industry, Jisoo is one of the idols who has worn this trend the most through various clothes that make her look fantastic.

In addition to their spectacular songs and choreographies full of surprises, the South Korean singers have stood out for their fashion , each comeback presents the members of a group with new looks and outfits that inspire the fashion of the fans, Jisoo has shown her loyalty to plaid designs .

On several occasions we have seen the idol wear these types of fabrics in skirts, but her creativity in fashion is demonstrated because each of her outfits transmits a totally different vibe.

Combining plaid skirts or dresses is the key to going from an adorable style to a more mature one, always in search of having the right look according to the occasion.

K-POP FASHION IS FULL OF PICTURES

Other Korean celebs that we have seen wearing this design recently were the girls from TWICE during their video for I Can’t Stop Me , when they all wore outfits in yellow, the pictures were a constant.

Likewise, for the SM Entertainment concert the Red Velvet members looked wonderful while wearing clothes in black and red colors, where the pictures were present again.