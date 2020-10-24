BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has the best quotes to steal your heart

The BLACKPINK members showed off their charms in front of the camera, but Jisoo got an incredible rating for her romance techniques.

Although BLACKPINK has captivated fans around the world with their talent, it is not common to see these girls in a plan of conquest where romance is present, this changed recently and Jisoo surprised her fellow members with how cheesy and charming she can be To be.

As with most Netflix exclusive releases, the premiere of BLACKPINK’s documentary Light Up The Sky was accompanied by other materials such as deleted scenes and fun idol games, the girls had a good time as they showed how charming they can be.

JISOO SPEEDS UP BLACKPINK’S HEART

During a dynamic, the YG Entertainment singers had to compete to discover who among them was the one with the most charm. Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé, and Jennie showed off their skills, but the winner surprised everyone on set.

Jisoo read a romantic phrase for Jennie that would make her heart race due to emotion after hearing the vocalist:

I must be in a museum, because you are a piece of art

Jisoo’s gaze drifted from the card she was reading to the rapper, but she added a special touch by placing her hand on Jennie’s shoulder and then gently stroking her face.

The reaction from the BLACKPINK members was totally positive, as Jennie said that she now had a crush with Jisoo, Rosé gave her a rating of 40, which was far above the maximum rating of 10, but Lisa said that her phrase had been so good that deserved a 41. Due to the surprise that Jisoo caused, they asked him to say another phrase and he did so:

I saw a flower this morning, and there it was, the most precious thing I had ever seen, until I met you

Jisoo was crowned the winner of this game with the votes of the BLACKPINK members and the phrases chosen to show her romantic side.

