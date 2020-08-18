BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Enters Acting In K-Drama “Snowdrop”

Group member BLACKPINK Jisoo will be making her acting debut as the lead in the South Korean drama “Snowdrop.”

BLACKPINK member Kim Ji-soo, popularly known by her stage name Jisoo, has been cast as the lead actress in the upcoming JTBC Korean drama series “Snowdrop.”

The K-Pop star is set to make her K-drama debut with the title role in the upcoming drama series tentatively titled “Snowdrop” that will be released sometime in 2021.

The television drama is produced by writer Yoo Hyun Mi and director Jo Hyun Tak, who also worked on the hit series “SKY Castle.”

YG Entertainment, Jisoo’s management agency chimed in and confirmed the news by releasing an official statement after various outlets reported the news, according to Allkpop. “It is true that Jisoo is starring in the new drama Snowdrop,” mentioned a representative from the agency.

The 25-year-old had previously made cameo appearances and guest appearances on South Korean television series such as KBS 2TV’s “The Producers” in 2015 and tvN’s “Arthdal Chronicles” in 2019. However, the upcoming drama will be her debut. full-fledged leading actress in South Korean television dramas.

Jisoo made her singing debut as a member of the four-member K-pop girl group “BLACKPINK” along with Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé under YG Entertainment in 2016. The band is currently one of the most popular K-pop girl groups. popular in the world and has a total net worth of $ 32 million.

BLACKPINK prepares to release new music

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK will release a new single in collaboration with American singer Selena Gomez on August 28. Her song titled “How You Like That,” which was released earlier this year, ranked as the highest-rated song for a K-pop girl group on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The band also recently released the second teaser for their upcoming pre-debut single that left fans eagerly awaiting its release. The teaser poster consisted of a bright multi-color double palette with the names of the collaborating artists displayed on the popsicle sticks.

Selena Gomez also posted a teaser image for the upcoming music video on her Instagram. The photo consisted of a close-up of a truck with “selpink” written on its license plate. Additionally, the band will also release their debut studio album titled “The Album” on October 2nd. Would you like to see another member of the group enter the world of acting?



