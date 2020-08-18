BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Confirms To Star In “Snowdrop”

BLACKPINK fans are in luck that Jisoo has been confirmed to play the lead of a new drama whose working title is Snowdrop.

On August 18, various South Korean media reported that the BLACKPINK member had signed on to play her first lead role in the drama Snowdrop, which could be broadcast on JTBC.

In response to the news revealed by the media, BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment released an official statement confirming the information, “It is true that Jisoo will star in Snowdrop.”

Jisoo made a cameo in the 2015 KBS2 romantic comedy drama The Producers, as well as the 2019 tvN fantasy drama Arthdal ​​Chronicles.

Snowdrop will be directed and written by Yoo Hyun Mi and Jo Hyun Tal, the director and screenwriter who worked together on the hit JTBC drama SKY Castle.

At the moment, no details have been revealed about the plot of the drama nor about the character that Jisoo will play beyond the fact that the young woman will make her official debut on the small screen.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is preparing for their comeback with their first full album on October 2. The group recently confirmed that they will be performing a song in collaboration with Selena Gomez that will be released on August 28.

Are you looking forward to seeing Jisoo in Snowdrop? Share your opinion with us through our social networks.



