BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s New Plans For YouTube

Check out Jennie’s new plans for BLACKPINK for YouTube. Jennie prepares to return. As many fans know, BLACKPINK’s Jennie recently took a trip to the United States with her bandmate Rosé.

The two had a lot of fun working with music, healing, seeing friends, and generally enjoying the California sun. However, she returned to South Korea soon. While fans wondered what she was doing, BLACKPINK’s Jennie stopped by Weverse for a quick update.

Fan: “Jen-tube … I have to wait …” Jennie: “I’m sure I’ll send something to Jen-tube after the quarantine is over. To be honest, there is a limit to the type of content I can shoot due to COVID-19, so I’ve been thinking about it a lot. There are also a lot of videos that I couldn’t upload. I’m thinking a lot about the best way to do things so I hope they can wait for me bit by bit. “

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s last YouTube update was on May 13, 2021, about her everyday fundamentals. Since then, while it appears she was filming something while facing public backlash over measures of social distancing, although she hasn’t broken any rules, the video has not yet been uploaded.

We hope that BLACKPINK’s Jennie will return to YouTube soon and continue to provide us with much more content 😀