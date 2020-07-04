BLACKPINK’s Jennie Wears A New Look Change

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is sporting a makeover, the idol returning to a more classic look.BLACKPINK’s Jennie dyed her hair again and is now sporting a new makeover.

BLACKPINK is one of the most popular female K-pop groups in the world, the recent musical premiere of ‘How You Like That’ broke several records and is one of the most successful songs of 2020.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is one of the girls of the moment, the YG Entertainment rapper in the ‘How You Like That’ MV sported a very original trend in her hair, wearing blonde highlights only on the front part of her hair.

Although Jennie is used to wearing hair in dark tones such as black and brown, the idol surprised her fans with the change of look, which she showed in the different promotional activities for the track ‘How You Like That’.

Jennie Kim gave her look a special touch on the Jimmy Fallon show, in the presentation of ‘How You Like That’ in The Tonight Show: At Home Edition, she impressed her fans once again by dyeing her color highlights. rose.

But apparently Jennie prefers totally dark hair, in her most recent Instagram posts, the music star showed that she went back to dark shades and said goodbye to blonde.

Introducing BLACKPINK with the song ‘How You Like That’ on the South Korean music show Show! MusicCore, Jennie wore her hair totally black, so the idol officially left the highlights behind.

Some other international stars and celebrities who have joined the trend of blonde front highlights are: Dua Lipa, Beyoncé and Kylie Jenner. Do you like two-tone hair style?



