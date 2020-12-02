BLACKPINK’s Jennie inspires intern’s love song

Jennie’s beauty captivated Ye Ziming, this artist captured his feelings for the BLACKPINK member in a melody that you must know.

K-Pop idols can bring joy to all those who admire them and follow their careers in the industry, but also, the talent and personality of these artists is the inspiration for many, whether to face a new day, to experience In art, composition, or any other medium, that is how Jennie got a song whose lyrics are inspired by the effect it causes on others.

Ye Ziming was one of the contestants on the Youth With You show in China, but recently he surprised by publishing one of his compositions that was inspired by his crush with Jennie.

JENNIE, THE SONG OTHER BLACKPINK FANS COULD IDENTIFY WITH

The melody recounts the first moment he saw her through the screen and how he fell in love with her little by little, however, it also shows that it is an unrequited love that he only admires from a distance.

Jennie is not the only member of BLACKPINK who has inspired a melody, the Filipino band called Mayonnaise has a song called Park Chaeyoung and, as if that were not enough, the voice of the idol can be heard at the beginning of the melody.

